PALM COAST, Fla. — LaMar Montrell Johnson, 40, of Palm Coast, Fla., formerly of Champaign, went home to be with our Lord and savior Jesus Christ on Thursday, March 18, 2021.
Celebration of life services will be held on Saturday, April 3, at Center of Hope Church, 1109 N. Fourth St., Champaign. Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. with services following at 11 a.m. Final interment will immediately follow services at Lincoln Memorial Gardens. Officiant will be Pastor D.L. Jenkins. The family is requesting flowers and condolences be delivered to the church between 8 and 11 a.m. the morning of the services. Please be advised that Illinois COVID-19 restrictions will be enforced. Family members will have priority in the attendance of the services. Celebration of life services were entrusted to Williams Memorial Services, 1203 N. Market St., Champaign.