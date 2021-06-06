Lameatrice Perkins Jun 6, 2021 Jun 6, 2021 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Listen to this article Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CHAMPAIGN — Lameatrice Victoria Perkins, aka Meme, was born Dec. 18, 1983, and was called home May 24, 2021. Always remembered, and never will be forgotten! Purchase a commemorative reprintof this obituary Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Videos Buy Flowers