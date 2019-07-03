BEMENT — Lana J. Musselman, 70, of Bement passed away at 9:33 a.m. Monday (July 1, 2019) at home in Bement.
Lana was born Nov. 2, 1948, in Kendallville, Ind., the daughter of Donald and Norma (Leitch) Musselman.
Lana is survived by her children, Tammy Sebens (Gary) of Monticello, Niki Griffis (Ordie) of Sebring, Fla., Melissa Whitman (Mark) of Bement, Michelle Ewers of Monticello and Leighton Ewers (Caroline) of Bement; 12 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; brother, Dan Musselman (Jan) of Sebring; son-in-law, Jon Bargman of Monticello; and sister-in-law, LaVerne Musselman of Sadorus.
She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Toni Bargman; son, Todd Clementz; brother, Randy Musselman; and nephew, Matthew Musselman.
Lana was a hairdresser. She enjoyed singing karaoke, crafting and family game nights. Lana never met a stranger and made friends with everyone.
Funeral services will be at noon Friday, July 5, 2019, at Mackey-Wright Funeral Home, Monticello, with Pastor Tim Delaney officiating. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the service at Mackey-Wright Funeral home. Interment will be in Monticello Township Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society or to Mackey-Wright Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared with the family at mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.