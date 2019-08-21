VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Lance William Loschen, 47, of Virginia Beach, Va., passed away Friday (Aug. 16, 2019) at 3:15 p.m. from severe injuries he sustained in a fall down a flight of stairs in Virginia Beach.
Lance was born Dec. 11, 1971, in Urbana. He lived his life in Champaign; St. Charles, Mo.; Ozark, Mo.; and moved to his dream location, Virginia Beach, a year ago.
He is survived by his wife, Micke Anderson Loschen; two children, Auggie Loschen and Alivia Loschen; one grandson, Easton Loschen; his mother and father, Norlyn and Karen Loschen; one brother, Lyndon (Jennifer) Loschen; two nieces, Avery and Annie Loschen; one nephew, Jax Loschen; paternal grandmother, Bernice Loschen; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Ralph Loschen, and maternal grandparents, William and Irene Keller.
Lance grew up and went to school in Champaign, where he excelled in sports (football, basketball and baseball) at Centennial High School. He was a member of the baseball team in 1990 that went to state. He played baseball all through high school and three years for the Champaign American Legion baseball team and went on to play for the Gifford Flatville EI baseball team.
Lance’s love for baseball continued, and he was so proud to coach his children in Little League and Auggie’s Tribe Travel Team for several years. He was president of the Robeson Little League and was instrumental in getting a new concession stand with restrooms built. His love of baseball carried over to umpiring for a few years. He also joined his father and helped coach the Champaign American Legion Sr. baseball team for several years. Being a Loschen meant loving baseball whether he was coaching, umpiring or following his children’s games. Most recently, his pride and joy was being a grandfather (Opa) to Easton Loschen.
Lance worked for Hamburg Distributors, Cavit Wines, and most recently was working as a salesman for Cosentino, selling granite and quartz countertops. He just recently returned from Brazil, where he went to the quarries and sold several trucks full of granite.
Lance gave the gift of life by being an organ donor. He was able to save the lives of three people by his donation of his kidneys and liver.
Services will be held Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, at Morgan Memorial Home, Savoy. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. with a celebration of life from 6 to 7 p.m. Everyone is invited to share in the celebration.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, the family requests contributions in memory of Lance be made to help with the college education of his grandchildren. Fond memories and condolences can be shared with his family at morganmemorialhome.com.