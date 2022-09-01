MAHOMET — Lanette Marie Cunningham, 56, of Mahomet died Tuesday (Aug. 30, 2022) at home.
Memorial visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, at Morgan Memorial Home, 1304 Regency Drive West, Savoy.
Lanette was born April 26, 1966, in Urbana, a daughter of Larry and Linda Ware Adams. She married Jack Cunningham Jr. on Nov. 9, 1991. He survives.
Also surviving are her four children, Nick (Nichole) Delheimer of Noblesville, Ind., Martika (Jonathan) Kunkel of Sidell, Jack (Christy) Cunningham III of Fairmount and Myranda Gallagher of Rantoul; 12 grandchildren, Jonny, Braeden, Kamdyn and Jamison Kunkel, Jack IV, Zayne, Liberty, Easton and Huxley Cunningham and Elaina, Annabel and Adeline Delheimer; her furbaby, Dolly Gallagher; and one sister, Lori Wilson of Kentland, Ind.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Lanette was a 1984 graduate of Unity High School and 2009 graduate of DACC. She worked as a medical receptionist at Christie Clinic Cardiology.
She enjoyed shopping, trips to the beach and spending time with her grandkids.
Memorial contributions may be made to Morgan Memorial Home. Condolences may be offered at morganmemorialhome.com.