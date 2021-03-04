RANTOUL — La'Quinta Hulbert, 34, of Rantoul passed away Monday (March 1, 2021) at her father's home in Bedford, Ind.
She was born May 6, 1986, in Fort Leonard Wood, Mo., to Steven Hulbert and Sabrina Moore Hulbert.
La'Quinta is survived by her fiancee, Courtney Baker of Rantoul; father, Steve Hulbert and wife Karen of Bedford; mother, Sabrina Moore-Hulbert of Rantoul; daughters, La'Niya Lewis, La'Sani Stiff and Jayda Stiff, all of Rantoul; sister, Charity Moore of Rantoul; brothers, Bryan Hulbert and wife Cierra of Houston, Texas, and Tyrell Hulbert of Rantoul; and several nieces and nephews.
Ms. Hulbert was lead supervisor at Charles Industries for five years in Rantoul.
Our mom was a very likeable person when she was here on Earth, always kind and always wishing the best for people, even if they didn't wish the same for her. She's the strongest woman we know, physically and mentally. Love you always mom. — La'Niya, Jayda and La'Sani
A celebration of life will be held Friday, March 5, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Lux Memorial Chapel, Rantoul. A funeral service will be held Saturday, March 6, at 11 a.m. at Newell Funeral Home, Mount Vernon, with Mr. Robbie Hulbert and Mr. Anthony Moore officiating. Interment will follow in Mount Vernon Memorial Gardens, Woodlawn.
Memorials may be made in LaQuinta's honor to the Hulbert family in care of Bryan Hulbert. Call Newell Funeral Home at 618-246-0100 or visit newellfuneralhome.com for further information.