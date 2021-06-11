PARIS, Ill. — Larry Bowman, 78, of Paris, Ill., passed away Tuesday (June 8, 2021) at Union Hospital, Terre Haute, Ind.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, June 16, at noon at Freese Funeral Home, 302 E. Grand Ave., St. Joseph. Burial will be in Friends Cemetery, St. Joseph. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday.
Larry was born May 29, 1943, in Monroe County, Ind., the son of Leslie and Verna (Wright) Bowman.
He is survived by his children, Terry (Dixie) Bowman of Oakwood, Troy (Jennifer) Bowman of Ogden and Travis Bowman of Sidney; four grandchildren, Clayton Bowman, Emily Gilkison and Jacob and Jason Bowman; four great-grandchildren; one brother, Gary Bowman of St. Joseph; one sister, Luann (Ned) Ianno of Lincoln, Neb.; and three nieces and one nephew.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister-in-law, Phyllis Bowman.
Larry was a truck driver since he was 18. He saw 48 states, Canada and Mexico while working. He enjoyed model trains and going to the coffee shop to vist with his friends. Most of all, Larry loved his kids and grandchildren.
Online condolences may be made at freesefh.com.