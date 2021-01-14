FAIRMOUNT — Larry Carter, 71, passed away at noon Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at Gardenview Manor, Danville.
Larry was born on Oct. 18, 1949, in Danville, to Jack and Bonnie McNees Carter. Survivors include one son, Adam Lee Carter, and one sister, Marilyn (Dan) Moore of Chrisman.
Larry was preceded in death by both of his parents.
Larry served in the U.S. Navy. He also attended the UI. He also had been a longtime farmer.
Graveside services were held at Jones Grove Cemetery, Catlin. Robison Chapel, Catlin, is assisting the family. Online condolences at robisonchapel.com.