CHAMPAIGN — Larry Charles Johnson, 69, died suddenly on Oct. 29, 2020.
He was born during a snowstorm on Nov. 5, 1951, at Central Hospital in Clifton. His parents were Kenneth Theodore Johnson and Rose Marie (Pocock) Johnson, both of Clifton.
Larry is survived by his loving wife, Mardell O'Brien; and two sisters, Nan Johnson Giblin (Walter) of Park Ridge and Janis Kay Johnson Keyes (David) of Indianapolis. Also surviving is one nephew, Daniel K. Giblin of Des Plaines.
Larry attended Clifton Elementary School and Central High School, both of Clifton. He graduated with a degree in business from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. Larry loved to travel, so after graduation, he backpacked in Europe for several months. He then returned to the University of Illinois, where he earned his MBA. Upon graduation, he backpacked for a year through parts of Europe, Africa and Asia.
Upon returning from this trip, he became the assistant dean of the College of Commerce at the University of Illinois. He remained in this position until his retirement. Several graduates will remember Larry's helpfulness as he assisted them through their academic programs.
Larry was especially helpful to people in need. He had a passion for animal welfare and always had a rescue cat or two in his home. Larry supported several animal welfare groups, including the Wildlife Medical Clinic at Illinois, 2100 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana, IL 61801. Memorial donations to this group would be appreciated.