BYRON — Larry Dale Coombes, 69, of Byron, formerly of Villa Grove, passed away Wednesday (Sept. 30, 2020) at Mercy Health, Rockford.
Mr. Coombes was born on July 2, 1951, in Clinton, Ind., to Paul and Mary (Brewer) Coombes. He had one brother, Raymond (Paula) Coombes, and two sisters, Margaret (Kim) Snyder and Kay Donaldson, all of Paris, Ill.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother.
He married Cindy M. (Dailey) Coombes in Brocton on March 11, 1972. She survives with their two daughters, Cara (Ryan) Roberts of Byron and Holly (Stephanie) Coombes of Aurora. Grandchildren are Zion and Phoenix Wollert of Aurora and Hanna and Patrick Roberts of Byron. He also enjoyed his nieces and nephews.
Mr. Coombes was a long-time member of Villa Grove First Christian Church and more recently attended Red Brick Church in Stillman Valley.
Mr. Coombes was involved in agriculture all of his life, being born and raised on a farm. He attended Danville Area Community College, majoring in agribusiness. He was manager, owner and president of Westridge Agri-Services in Tuscola for 48 years, retiring in 2018. He adored spending time with his grandchildren and his family. He loved singing hymns and could often be heard harmonizing in church. He was an avid collector of coins, toy tractors, hats and farm-related prints. He was a dedicated fan of the St. Louis Cardinals and Fighting Illini basketball. He could most recently be found driving his shiny red golf cart around the neighborhood.
A private graveside service will be held at Byron Cemetery with the Rev. Chris Brauns officiating. An open house visitation will be held Saturday, Oct. 10, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Villa Grove First Christian Church with a 3 p.m. service to follow.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Red Brick Church, Stillman Valley; First Christian Church, Villa Grove; Ag in the Classroom; or the Tuscola FFA.