MONTICELLO — Larry Dean Rost, 72, of Monticello passed away at 12:40 a.m. Tuesday (Aug. 9, 2022) at Bement Health Care Center, Bement.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, at Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, 705 S. Main St., Tuscola. Graveside services with military rites will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, at Hammond Cemetery, Hammond.
Larry was born Aug. 1, 1950, in Paxton, the son of Robert H. and Norma Jean Wirth Rost.
Larry is survived by a son, Brandon (Elizabeth) Rost of Monticello; daughter, Brittany (Christopher) Plunk of Farmer City; grandchildren, Cooper and Molly Rost and Hunter, Hayden and Hudson Plunk; and a sister, Sharon Helm of Tuscola.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his nephew, Chris Helm.
Larry was a U.S. Army veteran. He started his career working with his father at their family-owned business, Rost Chevrolet. He retired from the University of Illinois, where he worked as a custodian. After retirement, he worked for many years as a barber at Fred’s Barber Shop in Tuscola. Larry enjoyed camping, fishing and spending time with his children and grandchildren. Larry didn’t know a stranger. He was always telling jokes and was sure to put a smile on your face. He was loved by so many and will be deeply missed.
Memorials may be made to the ALS Association.