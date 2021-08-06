SADORUS — Larry Driggers, a great man, passed away Sunday (Aug. 1, 2021) at 8:16 p.m. due to a vehicle crash.
He has gone to be with his mother, Flora Ann Pruitt; father, Lester Pruitt; and niece, Amber Danison.
He leaves behind two sons, Justin Wade Clark and David Allen Driggers; sisters, Shannan Nichols and Lee Ann Danison; and a brother, Clifford Branaman.
He was a man of few words, but when he spoke, it was acknowledged. He was a mechanic and so much more, he would help anyone, and he loved his kids more than anything. He will be missed by many and loved forever.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, at Freese Funeral Home, Sidney.
Condolences may be made at freesefh.com.