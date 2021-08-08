SADORUS — Larry Driggers, a great man, passed away at 8:16 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, due to a vehicle crash.
He has gone to be with his mother, Flora Ann Pruitt; his father, Lester Pruitt; and a niece, Amber Danison.
He leaves behind two sons, Justin Wade Clark and David Allen Driggers; a daughter, Kaylaigh Ann Driggers; two sisters, Shannan Nichols and Lee Ann Danison; and two brothers, Clifford Branaman and John Driggers.
He was a man of few words, but when he spoke, it was acknowledged. He was a mechanic and so much more.
He would help anyone and he loved his kids more than anything. He will be missed by many and loved forever.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, at Freese Funeral Home, 202 W. Main St., Sidney.
Condolences may be offered at freesefh.com.