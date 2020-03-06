SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Larry Eugene Carter, age 78, of Spartanburg, S.C., formerly of Oakland, Ill., passed away on Monday (March 2, 2020).
Larry was the son of William H. Carter Sr. and Winifred Hills, born on Nov. 24, 1941, in Coles County. He was married to Mary Ann Scott from 1959 to 1976, and they had four children together. He later married Shirley Anne Dart on April 2, 1984, and they shared 36 years together. She survives.
Larry was a longtime resident of East Central Illinois, living in Oakland for over 16 years, as well as Champaign and Paxton. Larry was a foreman for The L.E. Myers Co. and a lineman electrician for Rural Electric Cooperative and taught at the Hotline School in Springfield.
He was a member of IBEW Local 51 of Springfield, Goldwing Road Riders Association and the Lions Club in Oakland. Larry was an avid stock car racer in his younger years and had a deep love and appreciation for classic cars.
He enjoyed traveling and could often be found tinkering with and fixing various things in the garage. Above all, he dearly loved his family and enjoyed their many gatherings.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Shirley; four children, Beverly (Jim) Seely of Fithian, Dan F. (Gail) Scott of Oakwood, Tamela (D. Scott) Burton of Fithian and B. Kacey (Shelley) Carter of Tucson, Ariz.; two grandchildren, Meaghan Kenny of Tuscola and Katie Lynn Kenny of Bloomington; and one great-grandchild, Oliver Price.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Krabel Funeral Home in Oakland. Visitation will be held for two hours prior to the service, beginning at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Sheldon Cemetery in Sheldon.
For those who wish, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Online condolences may be left at www.krabelfuneralhome.com.