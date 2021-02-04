URBANA — Larry Robert Fainter, 63, of Urbana died Sunday (Jan. 31, 2021) at home.
He was born on May 18, 1957, in Monmouth. He was predeceased by his parents, Robert and Barbara Fainter, and daughter, Nina Alexis Fainter. He graduated from Monmouth High School and remained living in Monmouth until 2002 when he moved to Champaign. In 1983, he married Kathryn Fainter (Clayton), and together they had four children. They divorced in 2005 but remained in close contact.
He is survived by his children, Nicholas (Jaime) of Ivesdale, Natalie of Champaign and Nolan of Urbana; five grandchildren; his brother, Kevin (Teresa) of Monmouth; and previous spouse, Kathryn of St. Joseph.
Larry worked as a carpenter his entire life but also enjoyed woodworking in his free time. He loved the outdoors, fishing, camping, motocross and riding his Harley Davidson, but mostly, he loved spending time with his grandchildren, Tegan (11), Rylee (8), Clark (7), Vivian (5) and Stanley (9 months). “Grandpa Larry” will be greatly missed by them all.
A memorial service will be planned for a later date. Larry’s Facebook page will remain open for anyone wishing to post memories and condolences. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help cover expenses.