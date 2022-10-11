ST. JOSEPH — Larry L. Flessner, 74, of Springfield, formerly of St. Joseph, passed away Friday (Oct. 7, 2022) in St. Joseph.
Larry was born March 13, 1948, in Champaign, to Ralph and Ella (Duitsman) Flessner. Larry spent his early days farming alongside his father on the family farm.
Larry was a 1966 graduate of St. Joseph-Ogden High School. Larry was also a proud veteran of the U.S. Navy, serving two years active duty during the Vietnam War.
Larry farmed most of his life in the St. Joseph and Penfield areas. He passed on his love of farming to his son. Larry also worked for Illiana Construction/Champaign Asphalt Company and University Asphalt. Later, he was the owner and operator of Larry’s Limousine.
Larry was a member of Royal American Legion Post 996 and St. John Lutheran Church, Royal. He was a loyal fan of the Fighting Illini and St. Louis Cardinals. He was active in the Champaign and Springfield corvette clubs. Larry enjoyed participating in car shows, Corvette rallies and local parades.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Gary Flessner; brothers-in-law, Norman Maier and Leland Albers; a niece, Brenda Maier; and his beloved son, Brad Flessner.
He is survived by his daughter, Tricia (Chip) Wagner, and grandchildren, Callie and Ian, all of Springfield. Larry loved watching his grandchildren play sports.
He is also survived by sisters, Bernice Albers and Barb Maier; sister-in-law, Linda Flessner; and many nieces and nephews.
A visitation is planned from 10 a.m. to noon Friday, Oct. 14, at Freese Funeral Home, 302 E. Grand Ave., St. Joseph. Funeral services will be at noon. Burial will follow in St. Lawrence Cemetery, Penfield.
Memorial donations may be made to an organization of the donor’s choice. Condolences may be left at freesefh.com.