CHAMPAIGN — Larry F. Gammon, 80, passed away unexpectedly on Monday (April 19, 2021) at University Rehabilitation Center of C-U.
He was born July 1, 1940, in Mount Vernon. He won a valiant fight against lung cancer and survived the loss of one limb.
He is survived by his sisters, Carolyn Jane Gammon and Juanita L. Gammon, both of Champaign; a son, Jeff Gammon of Denver; twqo grandchildren, Lydia Gammon and Nick Gammon, both of Denver; a nephew, Victor Gammon Albert of Chicago; and two adopted daughters.
He was married in 1965 and divorced in 1977.
Proceeding him in death were his parents, Lloyd W. Gammon and Grace F. Gammon; a brother, Lloyd K. Gammon; and a sister, Doris Mae Gammon Albert.
At an early age, Larry’s father passed on to him the love of the outdoors, especially fishing and hunting. He became an expert marksman and earned sharpshooter awards while serving in the Army. He became a good steward of the land and had a strong bond with his older brother, walking through the woods, sitting in a boat fishing, camping out in a hunting blind and attending firearms shows.
Larry graduated from Urbana High School, served in the U.S. Army and graduated from college public-safety training, which assisted in his career as a deputy sheriff and later as an employee at the Danville Correctional Center.
He was a member of the Elks, VFW, AMVETS (a past post president), the NRA and other organizations.
Larry will be laid to rest in Grandview Memorial Gardens in a private graveside ceremony.
The family would like to thank the staff of the University Rehabilitation Center of C-U for the compassionate care they provided, especially during this difficult pandemic time when family could not visit in person.
Memorial donations may be made to the University of Illinois College of Veterinary Medicine Wildlife Medical Clinic, 2100 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana, IL 61801.
Condolences my be offered at owensfuneralhomes.com.