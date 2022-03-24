CHAMPAIGN — The family of Larry Michael Gray, 78, is saddened to share the news of his passing at 7:27 p.m. Monday (March 21, 2022).
Larry was born in Granada, Miss., on Sept. 13, 1943, to Howard Michael Gray and Mildred Gene Gray.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Mary Gray; sons, James Gray and David Gray, and their spouses, Carey Gray and Alyssa Gray; grandchildren, Michael Gray, James Gray, Tyler Wilson-Hardy, Taylor Gray and baby Gray on the way; sisters, Cheryl Frericks and Patty McCubbins, and their spouses, Don Frericks and Sammy McCubbins; and brother-in-law, Chris Grider.
Larry graduated from Kansas State University. He loved fishing, Illini basketball, antiquing and playing craps in Vegas. If you ever wore a tuxedo in or around Champaign, chances are it came from Ducky’s Formal Wear and Larry’s hand had been on your back. He was an adoring husband, a loving father and a devoted grandfather. He had a witty sense of humor and a laugh that could light up the room.
Visitation will be on Friday, March 25, from 5 to 7 p.m., with services directly following, at Owens Funeral Home, Champaign, officiated by Dale Wilt.
Condolences may be offered at owensfuneralhomes.com.