PHILO — Larry Hart, 56, of Philo passed away Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at 5:10 p.m. at Littleton Adventist Hospital, Littleton, Colo.
He was preceded in death by his father, Jerry Hart of Philo.
He is survived by his mother, Connie Hart of Philo, and three children, Ashley Hart of Mahomet, Logan McDaniel (Hart) of Lochbuie, Colo., and Kaleb Hart of Brighton, Colo. He also has two grandchildren, Abygail and Lane McDaniel of Lochbuie, Colo., and a sister, Angie Hubert (Hart) of Broadlands.
Services will be on Oct. 5, 2019, at Zion Lutheran Church, 101 E. Van Buren St., Philo. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. A memorial service will be from 11 a.m. to noon.
All memorials can be made to Zion Lutheran Church.