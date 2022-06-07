CHAMPAIGN — Larry R. Hawkins, 85, of Champaign passed away peacefully Friday (June 3, 2022) at home.
Born Oct. 26, 1936, in Danville, a son of Ralph and Leona Hawkins. They preceded him in death, as well as two brothers and his twin sister.
He is survived by his wife, Margaret Hawkins; three sons, Tim (Tammy) Hawkins, Larry Hawkins and Kevin (Dawn) Hawkins; two daughters, Julie Reynolds and Janelle (Jeff) Isaacs; 10 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and a great-grandson arriving late summer.
Larry graduated from Danville High School in 1956. He was an avid wrestler in high school and remained in contact with his coach and fellow wrestlers throughout his life. He entered the U.S. Marine Corps after high school and was honorably discharged in 1958. Larry married Margaret Hawkins on June 24, 1970. He graduated from the Illinois State University College of Business in 1977 and worked 52 years in printing. Larry also worked 20 years with Illini Sports, eventually becoming Memorial Stadium’s west side supervisor.
Larry became a member of 32-degree Scottish Rite Freemasonry in 1978. He was a member of Ducks Unlimited for over 40 years, serving 16 years on the state council and 20 years on the state convention. In 1996, he received the Conservation Service Award. In 2005, he received the Distinguished Service Award. In 2007, he received the Lifetime Achievement Award and was the first to receive this award in the state of Illinois.
Larry was a board member for Blue Ridge District 18 from 1988 to 1989. He received the Award of Merit in 1989. In 1993, he received a certificate of special recognition from the Blue Ridge Marching Band. Larry was instrumental in establishing the concession stands at the University of Illinois to help students fund their band trips.
Larry was a member of Trinity Community Fellowship in Farmer City. Larry’s most prized possession was his family. You could always find him at his kids' and grandkids' sporting events, piano recitals, band concerts/competitions or any of the other numerous events. He was filled with pride in attending high school graduations, college graduations and military graduations. During Kevin’s coaching career, he was always in the stands supporting him.
Larry loved traveling with his wife and spending time with his family. His hobbies included deer hunting, fishing, golfing, taking pictures, cook outs and tending to his flowers. He loved Illini sports, especially football, basketball and volleyball. And Larry loved people — he never knew a stranger and was loved by many.
Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home. Memorial visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 9, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 710 N. Neil St., Champaign, IL 61820. Service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 25, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville, IL 61834. A graveside committal with military rites will follow at Sunset Memorial Park.
Please join Larry’s family in sharing memories on his tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.