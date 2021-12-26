RANKIN — Larry R. Hofer, 80, of Rankin passed away on Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, at home.
He was born July 22, 1941, in Rankin, the son of Eli and Fern (Boyce) Hofer. Larry married Sue Goin on May 11, 1963, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Rankin. She preceded him in death on Nov. 9, 2019.
He is survived by two sons, Randall Alan (Tonna) Hofer of Hoopeston and Darrin Michael (Nancy) Hofer of Loda; one daughter, Tara Nicole (Steve) Shields of Hoopeston; three sisters, Virginia Barr of Rankin, Patricia (Mike) Bushue of Rankin and Connie (Tom) Cain of Carmel, Ind.; two sisters-in-law, Judy Hofer and Norma Hofer; 12 grandchildren, Sadie Hofer, Lucas Hofer, Nick Hofer, Allison Hofer, Abby Hofer, Alyssa Hofer, Caleb (Sharim) Shields, Chloe Shields, Jacob Shields, Mackenzie Shields, Josslyn Shields and Maverick Shields; one great-grandchild, Ezekiel Shields; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Along with the love of his life, Sue, Larry was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Gordy Hofer, Marvin (JoAnn) Hofer and Duane Hofer; and a brother-in-law, Dwayne Barr.
Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec 26, 2021, and the funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec 27, 2021, both at Cox-Knapp Funeral Home, 130 N. Main St., Rankin.
Memorials may be made to the Rankin Lions Club.