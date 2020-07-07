VILLA GROVE — On Monday, July 6, 2020, Larry Earl Huffman, surrounded at home by his loving family, passed away at the age of 76. Larry was a devoted husband, the best father, full of wit and carried an infectious smile and compassionate spirit.
Larry was born Sept. 28, 1943, in Champaign. Larry lived a full life where he was a veteran of the Navy, owned Scenic Dry Cleaners in Springfield, Mo., a plumbing business, and his biggest passion, next to his family, was as a sports memorabilia collector and dealer.
He is survived by his wife, Joyce; his children, Larry Jr., John, Christina, Patricia, Vikki and Craig; his three brothers, Carl, Tom and Rod; and his three sisters, Gloria, Linda and Becky. Larry had 19 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Larry was preceded in death by his father, Earl Huffman; mother, Eleanor Hubert; two brothers, Richard and Lonnie; and two sisters, Bonnie and Sandra.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 9, at Joines Funeral Home in Villa Grove. Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Friday, July 10, south of Newton at Dundas Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society by phone at 1-800-227-2345.