ARMSTRONG — Larry J. Richardson Sr., 77, of Armstrong passed away Saturday (Feb. 26, 2022) at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center, Danville.
He was born March 26, 1944, in Champaign, the son of James and Mabel (Cox) Mervin. He married Judith E. Moser on Dec. 16, 1977, and she survives.
Also surviving are 10 children, Larry J. (Marcia) Richardson Jr. of White Heath, Donna (Greg) Baker of Springfield, Robert Richardson of Champaign, John Richardson of St. Elmo, Nancy (Todd) Luttrell and Richard Richardson, both of Armstrong, Rosemarie Smith of Springfield, Jessica (Rob) Richardson of Lafayette, Ind., Stacy (James) Glasscock of Edinburg and Linsey (Charles) Richardson of Stonington; 24 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Caroline (Bill) Hodson of Springfield and Rachel (Jerry) Stewart of Wisconsin; brother, Gary (Jude) Ricketts of Thomasboro; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two children, Pamela and Peter Richardson; two brothers, Frank and Keith Richardson; and his sister, Phyllis Richardson.
Larry belonged to the American Legion Post 32. He retired as a pressman for The State Journal-Register. He enjoyed fishing and attending car and truck auctions.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 4, at Staab Funeral Home, Springfield.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society. Share stories and photos at staabobituary.com.