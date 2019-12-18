GIBSON CITY — Celebration of life services for Larry E. Jamison, 80, of Gibson City will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at Rosenbaum Funeral Home, Gibson City. A visitation will start at noon until the time of service.
Larry peacefully passed away at 2:15 a.m. Monday (Dec. 16, 2019) at University Rehab Center, Urbana, where he resided for about a year.
Larry was born Dec. 8, 1939, in Elliott, a son of Leslie and Mildred (Brandt) Jamison. He married Gaynelle M. Bradbury in January 1961. They had three children, Guy, Troy and Lisa. He later married Twylla K. Copeland Kuykendall on Dec. 12, 1982, in Chicago; she preceded him in death Sept. 3, 2009.
Larry is survived by his children, Guy (Tina) Jamison and Troy (Amy) Jamison, both of Bellflower, and Lisa (Steve) Young of Champaign; six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers.
Larry worked two full-time jobs all of his working life. One as an operator for the Illinois Central Gulf Railroad and also at Gibson Material. He finally retired in 2005. He kept himself busy by tinkering and building things. He always looked forward to "county fair season" just to enjoy the food and the derbies.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Parkinson's Disease Foundation. Online memories and condolences may be shared at rosenbaumfh.com.