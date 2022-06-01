DANVILLE — Larry Joe Scott, 80, of Danville passed away Friday (May 27, 2022) at home surrounded by family.
He was born Sept. 7, 1941, in Saltillo, Miss., a son of Charles and Ella (House) Scott. He married Sherry King on Sept. 13, 1975, in Danville. She survives.
Also surviving are three children, Jolene M. (Allen) Myers, Todd A. (Cindi) Scott and Shelly A. Scott; three grandchildren, Brandon J. (Autumn) Scott, Darren S. (Amber) Barnett and Elaine M. Barnett; three great-grandchildren, Caiden J. Scott, Aurora J Scott and Devyan B. Swearingen; and many nieces and nephews as well as great-nieces and -nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, four sisters and six brothers.
Joe worked at General Motors from 1967 until he retired in 1992. He loved to tinker on cars and spend time with the family and the dogs.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 Friday morning at Lux Memorial Chapel, 1551 E. Grove Ave., Rantoul. Charles Strange will officiate. Burial will follow in Partlow Cemetery, Armstrong. Visitation will be from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Friday, also at Lux Memorial Chapel.