WESTMORELAND, Tenn. — Larry R. Johnson, 85, formerly of Saybrook, died peacefully on Thursday, May 21, 2020, surrounded by his family.
He was born on April 20, 1935, to Wilbur and Avonelle (Roberts) Johnson.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Jene Johnson and Jim Johnson.
Survivors include his children, Lauri (Phillip) Spivey of Lewisburg, Ky., Scott Johnson of Normal and Patti (John) Summers of Westmoreland, Tenn.; three brothers, Bob Johnson, Dave Johnson and Rod Johnson, all of Saybrook; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Mr. Johnson was employed by Portable Elevator in Bloomington for several years, and in his later years he enjoyed spending time with his family and taking care of his two horses, Sassy and Sally.
There will be a graveside service this summer.