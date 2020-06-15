ARTHUR — Lawrence L. "Larry" Jones, 75, of Arthur, formerly of Sullivan, passed away at 3:35 a.m. Sunday (June 14, 2020) at Carle Hospital, Urbana.
Private family services will be Friday, June 19, 2020, at the Arthur United Methodist Church, with the Rev. R. Bruce Weiman officiating. Burial will be in the Arthur Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the American Rose Society or the Moultrie County Retired Teachers Association or the Sullivan Lions Club Scholarship Fund.
Reed Funeral Home, Sullivan, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family at reedfuneralhome.net.
Larry was born Jan. 23, 1945, at Grant Hospital in Chicago, the son of Dr. Grant and Charlotte (Lynn) Jones. He attended Arthur schools, graduating in 1963. He graduated from the University of Illinois with a B.S. in physics in 1967 and a master in education in 1971. In August 1975, he earned a master in chemistry education degree from Eastern Illinois University in Charleston.
Larry began his teaching career in Rossville, continuing at Atwood-Hammond High School, A.A. Stagg High School in Palos Hills, Stewardson-Strasburg and Windsor, Ill. He spent the last 16 years of his teaching career at Arthur High School, teaching chemistry, physics, physical science, advanced algebra and calculus. He had also coached the scholastic bowl team and had been adviser to the National Honor Society while at Arthur High School.
He married Martha Ann "Marty" Fombelle on Aug. 20, 1972, at the United Church of Atwood in Atwood. Survivors include his wife, Marty; brother, Charles A. (Faye) Jones of Quincy; nephews, Brian C. (Vickie) Jones of New Lenox and David C. Jones of Chaptico, Md.; and a niece, Elizabeth L. (Jason) Snell of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Larry had several interests and hobbies. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and growing, showing and judging roses. At one time, he had as many as 250 rose bushes in his rural Sullivan yard.
He enjoyed watching the Fighting Illini sports teams and the Chicago Cubs. He was a member of the Sullivan Lions Club and the Moultrie County Retired Teachers Association, serving both groups as treasurer for many years.