SEAFORD, Del. — Larry L. Tebo, 68, of Seaford, Del., formerly of Champaign, died Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022.
He was born in Watseka and was the son of the late Glenn E. and Catherine E. (Remley) Tebo.
Larry grew up in Highland, Ind. Later, he moved to Champaign, where he married his wife, Lorna, and started a family. There, he ran his own businesses, Mile High Concept from 1995 to 1999 and AutoHaus Expert Detailing from 1999 to 2001. In 2001, he moved with his family to Seaford, where he worked for various automotive businesses. He was respected by many as a passionate automotive historian, writing a multitude of articles over the years under the name VWLarry for the VW Vortex/The Car Lounge online forum.
He is survived by a son, Alexander J. Tebo of Seaford; and a brother, Hal Tebo, and sister-in-law, Charlotte Tebo.
He was preceded in death by his parents; infant son, Benjamin M. Tebo; and wife, Lorna (Menguy) Tebo.
A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 12, at Gethsemane United Methodist Church, 2701 Woodland Ferry Road, Seaford.
