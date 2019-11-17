URBANA — Larry Lee Mansfield, 83, of Urbana passed away at 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at Amber Glen Alzheimer’s Special Care Center, Urbana.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, at Renner-Wikoff Chapel, 1900 S. Philo Road, U. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday. Burial will be in Mt. Olive Cemetery, Mayview.
Larry was born Sept. 29, 1936, in Urbana, a son of Emerson and Harriette (Krabbe) Mansfield. He married Joan Reed on April 9, 1955, in Urbana. She preceded him in death on Dec. 11, 1996.
Survivors include a son, Kirk (Melissa) Mansfield of Urbana; a sister, Karen Cannon of Phoenix; four grandchildren, Ryan Mansfield, Michael Mansfield, Sara Mansfield and Bryce Mansfield; and a great-granddaughter, Bella Stanley.
Larry worked as a central office technician for Illinois Bell, which later became AT&T. He was promoted to assistant manager and later became the manager of network switching for AT&T in Champaign.
He was a volunteer science teacher for Stone Creek Church and a member of the Telephone Pioneers of America.
Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association-Bloomington Office, 207 S. Prospect Road, #1, Bloomington, IL 61704.
Condolences may be offered at renner-wikoffchapel.com.