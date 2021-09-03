ST. JOSEPH — Larry D. Millis, 78, of St. Joseph passed away at 5:11 p.m. Wednesday (Sept. 1, 2021) at home.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 6, at Living Word Family Church, St. Joseph. Pastor Scott Millis will officiate. Burial will be in Mount Olive Cemetery, Mayview. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Living Word Family Church, St. Joseph. Freese Funeral Home, 302 E. Grand Ave., St. Joseph, in in charge of arrangements.
Larry was born March 2, 1943, in Champaign, the son of Glen and Mary Margaret (Weaver) Millis. Larry married Pam Oakes on Aug. 17, 1963, in Danville. She survives.
He is also survived by his children, Scott (Beth) Millis, Sherrill (Jeff) Birkey, Lisa (Russ) Guliford and Lori (Jeff) Canfield, all of St. Joseph; and eight grandchildren, Courtney, Emily, Nathan, David, Holly, Riley, Jeremy and Rainey.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister.
Larry was involved in coaching Little League for many years. He was a graduate of Rhema Bible Training Center in Tulsa, Okla., in 1980. In 1981, Larry and his wife, Pam, started Living Word Family Church with 30 people. For 17 year, Larry was a district and regional director for the Rhema Ministerial Association.
Larry will be remembered for his legendary sense of humor, deep booming voice, his bearhugs and his love for his family, friends and Jesus.
Memorials may be made to Living Word Family Church, St. Joseph. Online condolences may be left at freesefh.com.