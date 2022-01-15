CHAMPAIGN — Larry M. Mohr, 82, died peacefully in his west Champaign home in the quiet hours Sunday morning, Jan. 2, 2022, after a long battle with Leukemia.
He was comforted by the many family members, neighbors and friends who called, emailed, texted or stopped by to share with him their kind thoughts and memories.
A memorial service will be held in Larry’s honor when the pandemic allows.
Larry was born in Lincoln, Neb., on July 20, 1939 — the firstborn child and only son of Virgil and Ruby (Kayser) Mohr. He graduated from Lincoln Southwest High School in 1957. Larry proudly served it the Air Force for four years, 1957 to 1961. While in the service, he completed several college-level courses. Larry became a lifelong learner and continued taking courses at Parkland College and Kankakee College until he was well into his 70s.
Larry and his first wife, Ruth (Siglea) Mohr, had three sons, Larry Daniel (Dan), Anthony Scott (Tony, wife Gayle) and Timothy Lane (Tim, wife Donna). Larry married his present wife, Janet (Fallon) Mohr, in 2001 and became stepfather to her son, Brendan Guernsey (Lauren), and daughter, Megan Guernsey (Joe). He and Janet adopted Janet’s granddaughter, Marlie Breanne Guernsey-Mohr, in 2014.
Larry is survived by Ruth (now Sprenkel); Janet Mohr; his six children and stepchildren; and sister, Victoria Bones. Also surviving are his grandchildren, Brandon Mohr, Chala Mohr, Alex Mohr, Casey Best (Ryan) and Amanda Mohr; great-grandchildren, Christopher Best, Nicholas Best, Serena Riley and Trinity Galaz; and numerous nieces and nephews; as well as his devoted pet terrier, Max.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents; brother-in-law, Frank Schmal Jr.; sister, Vonda Schmal; and grandson, Michael Mohr.
During the 1960s and '70s, Larry worked for Burrows Machine Co., Montgomery Ward, and Morton Buildings, constructing and selling metal buildings. After moving to Champaign in the 1980s, Larry was employed as a project manager for Kraft. He also oversaw the construction of his home on Trautlake Drive in 1989. In the meantime, he founded and ran a computer repair company entitled Design Systems. He was also founder and CEO of two other local companies, Benchmark Builders (building homes mainly in the Myra Ridge area of Urbana) and J&L Vending.
Larry could best be descried as a self-made man. Without the advantage of formal training and advanced degrees — and unlike most members of his generation — Larry was able to master both basic and advanced technology. Projects which he managed at Kraft were at the engineer level. Computer repairs he completed through Design Systems were for large companies such as Targe and Sears. For “fun" and as a hobby, he would build computers, drones and 3-D printers. He became known by friends and neighbors as “the go-to” technology guy. If you were seeking answers to the questions about your computer or phone, you would call Larry. If he couldn’t take care of your problem, he knew just where to send you.
Larry was very passionate about flying planes and gliders. He earned his pilot license in 1965 and worked initially with the Red Cross flying emergency rations of food and water into disaster areas. For many years, he owned and operated an experimental airplane known as a Long EZ, which he housed at Willard airport. He and wife Janet often flew to airplane shows or “fly-in weekends” such as in Osh Kosh, Wis., Kentucky Lake and Florida.
In later years, when he was no longer able to fly due to health reasons, he turned to sailing. He was a member of the Clinton Lake Sailing Association and moored his craft, “April Fool,” out at the lake. He enjoyed watching the regattas and children’s boat-building events on the lake. After sailing became too difficult, Larry began building and flying drones. He especially like going to Greenup to make videos of his stepson Brendan’s farm.
Larry’s passion for flying led him to become an active member of the Illini Glider Club when it was housed in Monticello. He recruited, taught and mentored many members new to the field of gliding and served as president of the club for more than a decade. Other club activities included routine meetings and periodic social events. As gliding did not require a pilot license, Larry was able to continue this favorite activity well into his 70s.
Larry’s other passion was speaking in his ham radio. He was a long-term participant in the noontime group the Illininet, which has met almost daily for many years for “Hams” to tune in and exchange greetings and information. He had his call sign, K9LMM, on his license plate as well as multiple hats, T-shirts and sweatshirts. Larry participated in the Field Day exercises run by the club as well as attending their routine meetings and social events. He always helped with the annual fundraiser auction and contributed most of his ham radio equipment to the club when he was no longer able to get to his call station at home. Larry installed a huge (65 feet tall) rotating radio tower in his backyard, which enabled him to speak with other Hams all over the world. In 2020, the Twin Cities Amateur Radio Club awarded him a life membership in honor of “Continuing Outstanding Service” to the club. They also began a program in Larry’s name in which new club members who take and pass their initial ham radio licensure examination with the club are awarded their own radio equipment so they can begin interacting as “Hams” as soon as they have their license.
No description of Larry Mohr would be complete without mentioning the many hours he sat rooting for his two favorite teams, the St. Louis Cardinals in baseball and Green Bay Packers in football.
Larry was a man who never spoke an unkind word about anyone and who always believed that people were trying the best they could at any given time. As with many of us, his life got off to a rough start, and he had several regrets, but he grew to treasure being a good father and family member. His family meant everything to Larry — his boys, stepchildren, grandchildren and great-grandchildren were all important parts of his life. He had a very special place in this heart for his beloved granddaughter, Marlie Breanne, and has promised to watch over her forever and ever.
Many friends, neighbors and family members have witnessed Larry’s slow and exhausting decline over the past several years. Although we all will miss him terribly and are thankful for the time we got to spend with him, we cannot help but hope that he will finally be able to rest in peace.
Please join his family in sharing memories, photos and videos on his tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com. Arrangements have been made at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 710 N. Neil St., Champaign, IL 61820. Services will be held at a later date.