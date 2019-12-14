DANVILLE — Larry Allen Nixon, 71, of Danville passed away at home Thursday (Dec. 12, 2019).
There will be a celebration of life from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, at Sleepy Creek Vineyard, 8254 E. 1425 North Road, Fairmount.
Larry was born Oct. 10, 1948, in Danville, to George and Helen (Oak) Nixon. A graduate of Danville High School, he served the U.S. Army in Vietnam. Upon his return, he continued his career as an engineering technician for the Illinois Department of Transportation, retiring after 35 years. He enjoyed shooting, playing cards, reading, motorsports, boating, camping, hunting and volunteering at the winery.
Larry married Roxanna Welshire on July 5, 1980.
Surviving include his wife, Roxanna; children, Jesse (Alissa) Nixon and Molly Nixon; grandchildren, Colby, Nolan and Tinley Nixon; and sisters, Nancy (Hank) Schwabauer and Betty (Rick) Brinkerhoff.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Messages and memories may be left on our website at KrugerCoanPape.com or on the Kruger-Coan-Pape Funeral Home Facebook page. Donations may be made in Larry’s name to the Diabetes Foundation, American Heart Association or any veteran organization.