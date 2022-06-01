HOOPESTON — Larry Wayne Norenberg, 80, of Hoopeston passed away at 11:45 a.m. Saturday (May 28, 2022) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
He was born Jan. 15, 1942, in Hoopeston, the son of William and Leota (Phillips) Norenberg. He married Freda Clayburn on May 8, 1964, in Rossville. She survives in Hoopeston.
He is also survived by two daughters, Joyce Norenberg and Michelle Norenberg, both of Hoopeston; one sister, Joyce Lukaczyn of Yonkers, N.Y.; one brother, Ron (Mary) Norenberg of Danville; two grandchildren, Meghan and Nick Rieches; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister; and three brothers.
Larry worked at the Danville Correctional Center for 23 years until his retirement. He served in the U.S. Army, where he served in Germany. He enjoyed collecting coins, working in his garage and visiting with his friends at The Pump.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, June 4, at Anderson Funeral Home, 427 E. Main St., Hoopeston. The funeral will follow the visitation and will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Floral Hill Cemetery, Hoopeston.
Memorials may be made to the donor’s choice. Please visit anderson-funeral-home.com to view Larry’s eternal tribute page and to send the family condolences. Anderson Funeral Home, Hoopeston, is handling the arrangements.