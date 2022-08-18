MAHOMET — Larry Arnold Pike, 80, of Mahomet passed away Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at home with family by his side.
He was born in Champaign on June 25, 1942, the son of George and Hetta Pike Sr. On Nov. 18, 1961, Larry married the love of his life, Carolyn M. Gaines, and they spent the past 60 wonderful years together; she survives.
Larry is also survived by his daughters, Melody Claar and Tina Marie (Jerry) Crump; mother, Hetta Pike; three grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and two brothers.
He was preceded in death by his father, George Pike Sr.
Larry was a veteran of the U.S. Army, where he was a military policeman stationed in Heidelberg, Germany, for two years. Larry also received the Sharpshooter Badge while in the service.
He was an avid outdoorsman who loved hiking and fishing. He participated in many bass fishing tournaments and published a fishing magazine and radio program. Larry was also a collector of Civil War memorabilia, beer steins and books.
Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, at Danville National Cemetery, Danville, to honor Larry’s life. Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 1102 Churchill Road, Mahomet, IL 61853, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Please join Larry’s family in sharing memories on his tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.