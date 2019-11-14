TOLONO — Larry Wayne "Poochie" Dalton, 73, of Tolono passed away at 10:04 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, at Freese Funeral Home, Tolono. Burial will be in Bailey Memorial Cemetery, Tolono, with military rites accorded. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Mr. Dalton was born Sept. 21, 1946, in Naomi, Ky., a son of Robert and Stella Cooper Dalton. He married Teal Tieman on May 27, 2005, in Urbana; she survives.
Also surviving are six children, David (Christy) Dalton of Lexington, Ky., Todd (Jill) Dalton of Bement, Tisha (Shawn) Leischner of Bloomington, Erin Williams of Tolono, Jake (Lindsay) Jordan of Champaign and Jennifer Westray of DeLand; 12 grandchildren, John Paul, David, Sam, Logan, Dharma, Brett, Lane, Emma, Erin, Carter, Mackenzie and Xavier; six siblings, Bobby Dalton of Somerset, Ky., Loretta Buchanan of DeWitt, Rita Woolridge of DeLand, Kelley Dalton of Nancy, Ky., Carolyn Norfleet of Nancy, Ky., and Randy Dalton of Somerset, Ky.; and a sister-in-law, Debbie Dalton of Science Hill, Ky. He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Jeff and Rex Dalton.
Mr. Dalton retired from General Cable in Monticello after over 30 years of service. He later retired from University of Illinois building services. He served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War.
He enjoyed golf, bowling and softball and was a die-hard St. Louis Cardinals fan. He was also a loving husband, father, grandfather, uncle and brother.
Memorials may be made to American Legion Post 620 in Bement or Folds of Honor.