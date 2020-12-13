NAPLES, Fla. — Dr. Larry Ray Lane, 80, of Naples, Fla., and Champaign, passed away Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at Moorings Park Memory Care, Naples.
Born Aug. 1, 1940, in Mattoon, Larry was the son of Raymond Henry and Pauline Virginia (Wingler) Lane. He married Glenda Lee Marshall on Aug. 29, 1959, in Effingham.
After graduating from Effingham High School, Larry attended the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign and the University of Illinois School of Medicine in Chicago.
As a beloved obstetrician/gynecologist at Christie Clinic in Champaign for more than 30 years, Dr. Lane delivered thousands of babies. He will be remembered for his 24/7 dedication to caring for his patients and their families. Also, he had leadership roles as president of the Christie Clinic Board of Directors and medical director of Christie Clinic.
He adored his Portuguese water dog, Samurai; wowed his grandchildren with his toy train collection; and joyfully shared his love of music at family gatherings.
Most of all, he will be remembered as a generous, kind and loving father and grandfather. In particular, his wisdom will be missed by all of his sons.
Survivors include his wife, Glenda Lane of Naples; three sons, Robert H. (Teri) Lane of Parkville, Mo., Charles H. (Lori) Lane of Champaign and William H. (Tanya) Lane of Fresno, Calif.; five grandchildren, Genevieve A. Lane, Henry P. Lane, Hunter D. Lane, Austin C. Lane and Sean T. Lane; and a brother, Steven H. Lane of Champaign.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Pauline Lane.
Memorials in his honor may be given to the Music Department at North Naples Church, 6000 Goodlette Road North, Naples, FL 34109, or the Alzheimer's Support Network, 660 Tamiami Trail North, Ste. 21, Naples, FL 34102.
The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the dedicated staff at Moorings Park Memory Care and Avow Hospice.
In consideration for the health and safety of everyone, a celebration of life for Dr. Lane will take place at a future date in Champaign. He will be buried in Marion Christian Church Cemetery, West Salem.