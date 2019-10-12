GIBSON CITY — Larry Richoz, 70, of Gibson City died Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, in Wisconsin.
He was born Jan. 18, 1949, in Cissna Park. His parents were Orin and Alma Richoz. He graduated from Cissna Park High School in 1967. He received his teaching degree from Illinois State University in 1971.
His first teaching job was at a junior high in a suburb of Chicago.
He taught junior high beginning in 1972 at Gibson City and remained there until his retirement in 2004.
Upon retirement, he divided his time between his cabin in Wisconsin and his home in Gibson City.
Mr. Richoz attended several local churches and sang in various church choirs. He helped serve at church dinners and pitched in anywhere he saw a need. He was a member of The Singing Men of GNN. He loved hymn sings. Woodworking and fishing were his favorite hobbies.
While he has no immediate surviving relatives, he has a host of students and friends who will miss him.
A celebration of life date will be forthcoming.