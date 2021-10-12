CHAMPAIGN — Larry Dale Roberts, 78, passed away Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, at Arbor Rose of Tolono.
He was born on Sept. 1, 1943, in Normal, to Almond L. and Lena Bernadine (Yocum) Roberts Sr. Larry married Sherry Powell on April 15, 1994, in Urbana.
Larry is survived by his wife; daughter, Krista Neirsesnian of Bradenton, Fla.; stepdaughters, Jacki Beckett of Mahomet and Maggie Beckett of Champaign; grandchildren, Dustin Dixon of Bradenton, Allison Neirsesnian of Bradenton, Trent Weaver of Champaign and Taylor (Nashla Vega) Weaver of Champaign; siblings, A. Lee (Debbie Dorsey) Roberts Jr. of Rantoul, Jerry L. (Bunnie) Roberts of Camargo, Ron A. Roberts of Seymour, Ken (Kathy) Roberts of Cheyenne, Wyo., and Paula (Rick) Griffith of Champaign; several nieces and nephews; and his dogs, Kaia and Angel.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Nedra Meade.
Larry enjoyed bowling, fishing and motocross racing. He was a classic-car enthusiast and attended car shows every Saturday. Larry worked as manager for Prospect IGA and Gibson City IGA. He did route sales for Jays Potato Chips until his retirement in 2005. Larry attended Monticello High School, and he served in the U.S. Army from 1965 to 1967.
A memorial visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, at First Christian Church, 3601 S. Staley Road, Champaign, IL 61822. A memorial service will follow at 2 p.m. Due to current COVID-19 regulations, the family requests that all guests in attendance please wear a mask.
Memorial donations may be made in Larry’s name to Arbor Rose of Tolono. Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 710 N. Neil St., Champaign, IL 61820.