URBANA — Larry E. Rosemier, 66, of Urbana passed away Sunday (Aug. 30, 2020) at Carle Foundation Hospital.
Larry was preceded in death by his father, Charles "Rosie" Rosemier, and mother, Carol (Dennis) Rosemier.
He is survived by his daughter, Juanita (Rosemier) Pence; son-in-law, Christopher Pence; grandson, Tyler Costa; granddaughter, Kalie Costa; granddaughter, Cheyanna Pence; sister, Sue Collar; brother, Dennis "Denny" Rosemier; brother, Charles "Chuckie" Rosemier; nephew, Kevin Collar; nephew, Kieth Collar; and niece, Jennifer Rosemier. He also had a granddog, Blue.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 4, at Morgan Memorial Home, 1304 Regency Drive West, Savoy. Graveside services will follow at Grandview Memorial Gardens, Champaign.
Memorial Contributions may be made to the Children's Diabetes Foundation.
