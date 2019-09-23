FARMER CITY — Larry L. Senter, 65, of Farmer City passed away Saturday (Sept. 21, 2019).
Larry was born Nov. 13, 1954, in Champaign, the son of John Gale and Peggy (Barnes) Senter. He married Cheryl Eastham on March 13, 1975.
Larry is survived by his wife, Cheryl Senter of Farmer City; sons, Daniel, David, Johnathan and Steven; four grandchildren; mother, Peggy Thompson of White Heath; and sister, Theresa Whitely of Rantoul.
He was preceded in death by his father and sister, Lorie.
Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at Monticello Township Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to the family at mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.