THOMASBORO — Larry Shurbet, 70, of Thomasboro passed away peacefully on Sunday afternoon (Oct. 27, 2019) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
He was born March 2, 1949, in Greenville, Okla., a son of Eugene and Nelda (Holt) Shurbet. He married Joan Schluter on July 29, 1973, at American Lutheran Church, Rantoul. She survives.
Also surviving are a daughter, Katy (Wyatt) Scheiding of Dewey; three grandsons, John, Ethan and Aden Scheiding, all of Dewey; and his mother, Nelda of Oklahoma.
He was preceded in death by his father and a brother, Darnell.
Larry served in the U.S. Air Force for four years. He graduated from Eastern Illinois University with a bachelor's degree in psychology. He then owned and operated two local home healthcare agencies. After he retired, he lived his life in service to others. He volunteered to drive others, give care to those in need and his favorite time was that spent with his grandsons.
He was a member of American Lutheran Church in Rantoul. He was a fervent member of Guns Save Life where he was a treasurer for many years. He was also involved with the NRA, gun rights and was involved in helping others with their training. He was involved with the Tolono Masonic Lodge. He loved hunting and fishing.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at American Lutheran Church, Rantoul. The Rev. Matt Bahnfleth will officiate. Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Lux Memorial Chapel, Rantoul, is handling the arrangements.