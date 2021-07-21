CRYSTAL CITY, Mo. — Larry K. Siders, 81, of Crystal City, Mo., passed away Monday, July 5, 2021, at home.
He was born Feb. 4, 1940, in Dawson, the son of the late Eva (nee Workman) and Lloyd Siders.
He is survived by his wife, Deloris Jane (nee Haffer) Siders; daughter Julie (Brett) Thompson of Monticello, son Rob Siders of Toledo, Ohio, daughter Angie Siders of St. Louis and daughter Erin (Sara) Siders of Savoy; stepchildren, Connie (Gary) Doss of Farmington, Mo., Carl (Sandy) Harmon of Crystal City, Sherri (Raymond) Matchell of Festus, Mo., and Susie (Marty) Evans of Festus; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Earl (the late Anna Bell) Siders, Stacey (Barbara) Siders, Nick (Linda) Siders and Gene (Mary) Siders; and a sister, Marjorie (the late Gene).
Larry was an Air Force veteran of the Vietnam War; a member of Radiant Life Church, Festus; a retired Illinois State trooper; and the owner/operator of Larry Siders Cabinet Shop and Carpentry. He was a life member of the Fraternal Order of Police and member of American Legion Post 253.
A memorial graveside service and interment with full military honors, at Haffer Cemetery, Steelville, Mo., will be held at a later date.