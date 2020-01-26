WESTVILLE — Larry Paul Smith, 76, of Westville passed away with family by his side on Thursday (Jan. 23, 2020) at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center, Danville.
Larry was born May 8, 1943, the son of Howard and Betty (Van Horn) Smith, in Moline. Larry married the love of his life, Marie Schifo, on June 10, 1967. They enjoyed 52 years together, and she will miss holding his hand everywhere they went.
Larry leaves behind two sons, Joseph (Krystyn) Smith of Waxhaw, N.C., and Matthew (Jessica) Smith of Normal; five grandchildren, Morgan (Jake), Alexis, Isabella, Lukas and Jakob; one great-granddaughter, Maddilyn; two brothers, David and Dennis Smith; one sister, Barbara (George) Dudich; and two brothers-in-law, Jim (Alyce) Schifo and Bob Schifo (Vina Thompson). He also leaves behind many nieces and nephews.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Betty Smith.
Larry was a teacher and basketball coach at Saint Patrick’s School in Danville and principal at St. Mary’s School in Westville. He later became a district executive for the Boy Scouts Prairielands Council. Larry loved country music and enjoyed playing the guitar and attending jam sessions and local music events with friends and family. Larry also enjoyed time fishing, camping and going to Scouting events with his sons. Larry was a member of The Knights of Columbus, Saint Mary’s Catholic Church, the Westville Sportsman’s Club and the Music of the Heartland Society. He was also a merit badge counselor and assistant scoutmaster of Troop 234 in Westville. Above all, Larry was a very giving and loving man who put family above all else.
A Mass with Christian burial will be held Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Westville, at 11 a.m. Father Timothy Sauppe will officiate. Burial will follow in Saints Peter and Paul Cemetery, Westville. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at Sunset Funeral Home, 414 S. State St., Westville, IL 61883, with a rosary service starting at 3:30 p.m.
Memorials may be made in Larry’s name to the Boy Scouts Prairielands Council, Saint Jude Children’s Hospital or the St. Mary’s Catholic Church food pantry. Please join Larry’s family in sharing memories on his tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.