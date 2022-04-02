CHAMPAIGN — Larry Everett Stapleton, 68, of Champaign died Tuesday, March 15, 2022.
Larry was born Aug. 8, 1953, in Gratis, Ohio, son of Beecher and Ivory Stapleton. He married Deborah Deaton in 1978. After serving in the Marine Corps, he earned his B.S. in manufacturing engineering from Miami University, Oxford, Ohio, and his MBA from Chapman College. He worked as an engineer for 18 years in the aerospace industry developing RADAR systems, supply-chain management and manufacturing system optimization. After completing his Ph.D. in operations research from St. Louis University, he began a 17-year career as a professor in the Tabor School of Business at Millikin University in Decatur. He enjoyed teaching students in the classroom, but he truly loved leading students on international business immersion courses in Paris and the Dominican Republic. While the courses were focused on student learning, he made sure to integrate a service aspect for each course that developed solutions to improve local small businesses and even provide clean water, health care and education for rural areas.
In retirement, Larry became busier than ever devoting his time to disaster relief and service to friends and neighbors. Everyone who knew him was impacted by his gift for problem solving and fixing anything that needed repair. He lived his motto of "If you have a gift, you should give it freely." In his minimal spare time, he enjoyed hiking and was making plans to walk 500 miles of the Camino de Santiago in Spain later this year. In honor of him, the family will scatter his ashes in Spain in the summer.
Larry is survived by his wife, Deborah. Also surviving are his son, Jake Stapleton; daughter, Heather Payne; daughter-in-law, Adria Stapleton; son-in-law, Sam Payne; grandchildren, Henry Whalin, Brynn Stapleton and Billy Payne; and brothers, Mark Stapleton and Wayne Stapleton.
Memorials may be made to the Eastern Illinois Foodbank, 2405 N. Short Drive, Urbana, IL 61802, or to your local Habitat for Humanity.