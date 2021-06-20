CHAMPAIGN — Larry Gene Thurman, 83, of Champaign passed away at 5:30 p.m. April 11, 2021, at C-U Nursing & Rehab, Savoy.
He was born on April 8, 1938, in Calumet City, Ind., a son of Lloyd and Opal Schoonover Thurman. Larry married Carol Matson on June 21, 1968. She preceded him in death on Dec. 7, 2017.
Surviving are his son, Jimi Thurman of Champaign; a stepdaughter, Joyce Johnson of Urbana; two stepsons, Jack (Sherry) Huddleston Jr. of Monticello and Jay (Sherry) Huddleston of Herrick; nine stepgrandchildren; and 15 step-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife and a stepdaughter, Joni Johnson.
Larry was a truck driver and enjoyed hunting and fishing.
There will be no services, per his wishes.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 710 N. Neil St., Champaign.