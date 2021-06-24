Champaign, IL (61820)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms, especially in the afternoon. High around 80F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low near 70F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Rainfall near an inch.