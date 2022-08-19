Larry Vidrine Aug 19, 2022 44 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ROBERTS — Larry Vidrine, 78, died at 12:10 p.m. Tuesday (Aug. 16, 2022) at home.Private services for the Air Force veteran will be held at a later date. Baier Family Funeral Services, 406 E. Pells St., Paxton, is in charge of arrangements. Purchase a commemorative reprintof this obituary Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Trending Videos