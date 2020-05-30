DANVILLE — Larry Dean Vonlinger, 58, of Danville passed this life on Tuesday (May 26, 2020) at his home.
Larry was born on May 27, 1961, in Danville to Fred Vonlinger and Lucille Saunders. Larry attended Danville schools. He worked in construction as well as truck driving for his father.
Larry enjoyed playing baseball in his younger years as well as watching the games. His favorite teams were the Chicago Cubs and the Chicago Bears. He also enjoyed fishing and playing trivia games with his daughter.
Larry will be missed dearly by his daughter, Faith Vonlinger; his sister, Patty Vonlinger; his nephews, Todd Key, Tim Brazelton and Chad Barnett; his furry family members, Ebony and Izzy; and a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Larry is preceded in death by his father; his mother, his sisters, Sherry Edwards and Linda Vonlinger; and his brother, Bill Vonlinger.
Larry’s body was cremated. Leek & Sons Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Condolences can be sent at www.leekandsonsfuneralhome.com.