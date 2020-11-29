DANVILLE — Larry Donald Voorhees of Danville passed away Wednesday (Nov. 25, 2020) at home and surrounded by family. He was 78.
Larry was born on July 1, 1942, in Champaign, and spent much of his childhood on the family farm in Fairmount with his father, Charles, and mother, Mary (Farmer). But it was his love of music and teaching that drove him to Eastern Illinois University in the early 1960s, where he graduated with a BS in education and an MA in music composition. That is where he also met his wife of 54 years, Janice (Pool), who survives.
Larry is also survived by his two children, Stacey (Mike) Lomax of Danville and Chris (Lydia) Voorhees of Seattle; as well as four grandchildren he adored, Brayden and Collin Lomax and Elizabeth and Catherine Voorhees.
But Larry’s impact went far beyond his immediate family, reaching thousands of students through his nearly 35 years as a choral music educator. He was choral director at Hoopeston Area High School from 1965 to 1980, then was director of choral programs at Danville High School from 1981 through his retirement in 1999.
His choral groups were award-winning throughout his career, and he insisted on high standards from his students across classical, sacred and contemporary musical styles. His groups traveled around the United States and the world, representing the community, including Mexico, Hawaii, Colorado, Tennessee, France and the Bahamas. His annual Madrigal dinners, performances of medieval-period Christmas music, were a mainstay of Danville’s holiday season. In addition, he also served as choral director at First Presbyterian Church in Danville, Hoopeston United Methodist Church in Hoopeston and for the Vermilion Festival Chorus. Most of all, Larry taught his students what is possible when you work hard as members of a team and family, he left each of them to have a lifelong love and appreciation of music.
Larry’s impact to the community extended beyond his time in school. Himself an Eagle Scout and a lover of camping, canoeing and the outdoors, he spent years as an adult leader for St. James Troop 303 and for Prarielands Council’s Camp Drake. He also spent 25 years as a volunteer instructor for hunter safety courses.
In retirement, Larry became an avid collector of tobacco pipes, with hundreds of his own pipes acquired over the years. He also enjoyed restoring pipes, showing his collections and meeting other collectors at events.
A DHS music scholarship fund has been set up to honor his memory. You can donate through GoFundMe at gf.me/u/zagwpm.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, services for Larry will be private.
The family has entrusted Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville, IL 61834, with his arrangements.
Please join his family in sharing memories, photos and videos on his tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.