THOMASBORO — Larry W. Hendricks, 78, of Thomasboro passed away in his sleep Sunday (Sept. 26, 2021) at home in Thomasboro.
There will be a visitation from noon to 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1, at Owens Funeral Home, 101 N. Elm St., Champaign, followed by a private graveside service.
Larry was born June 28, 1943, in Urbana, a son of Walter and Edna Hendricks.
Survivors include his daughters, Carrie Winkeljohn of Rockford and Gail Hughes of Champaign; and three grandchildren, Emily Hughes, Adam Hughes and Sophie Winkeljohn.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce, and son, Chad.
Larry was a Navy veteran and worked for many years as a letter carrier with the U.S. Postal Service. He also expressed his artistic side through his sign-painting business and landscaping business. Larry took pride in his work and loved to design, whether his canvas was a wooded sign or soil.
Larry was a Jehovah Witness and loved sharing the Bible with those in his community. He attended the Urbana Meadowbrook congregation and served as an elder with the Champaign east congregation for many years.
Larry enjoyed talking with people, sharing his Bible-based hope, working in his shop and yard, and fishing. He is remembered by his family for his loving smile and sense of humor.
